Jan 23 (Reuters) - Frasers Centrepoint Trust:

* ‍GROSS REVENUE FOR 1Q18 WAS UP 8.7 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO S$47.9 MILLION ​

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$34.5 MILLION, UP 9.1 PCT

* ‍QTRLY DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT 3.00​ SINGAPORE CENTS