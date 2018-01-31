FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 3:16 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-FreakOut Holdings says business and capital alliance with Kanmu and management firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - FreakOut Holdings inc

* Says it (including unit Gardia,Inc.) plans to form business and capital alliance with Kanmu, Inc. and a Tokyo-based firm, which is engaged in management of Coiney, Inc. and other firm

* Says it will invest about 400 million yen in Kanmu, Inc.

* Says it aims to invest up to totalling 800 million yen in the Tokyo-based management firm, at the end of February

* Says they will mainly cooperate on information sharing of FinTech service as well as technology and management support

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gH4Hz9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

