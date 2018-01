Jan 22 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc:

* FRED COLEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF NEOVASC INC.

* NEOVASC INC - ‍ ALEXEI MARKO, NEOVASC‘S OUTGOING CEO, WILL MAINTAIN HIS ROLE AS A DIRECTOR​

* NEOVASC INC - ‍COLEN MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF BENECHILL​