Jan 18 (Reuters) - Fred Olsen Energy Asa:

* ‍DOLPHIN DRILLING LTD., A SUBSIDIARY OF FRED. OLSEN ENERGY ASA, HAS ENTERED INTO A ONE WELL PLUS FOUR OPTION CONTRACT WITH BP​

* ‍ESTIMATED CONTRACT VALUE FOR FIRM SCOPE, ESTIMATED TO 60 DAYS, IS GBP 5.9 MILLION​

* ‍CONTRACT IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE MAY 2018​