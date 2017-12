Dec 11 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY EVICTION MORATORIUM; CONFIRMS NATURAL DISASTER RELIEF POLICIES

* FREDDIE MAC - SUSPENSION OF EVICTION LOCK-OUTS BETWEEN DEC. 18, 2017 AND JAN. 2, 2018

* FREDDIE MAC - ALSO CONFIRMED HAS SUSPENDED ALL FORECLOSURE SALES IN ELIGIBLE DISASTER AREAS IMPACTED BY HURRICANES HARVEY, IRMA & MARIA