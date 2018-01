BRIEF-Freddie Mac January 2018 Outlook

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC JANUARY 2018 OUTLOOK

* FREDDIE MAC - “STARTING OFF YEAR, THINGS ARE LOOKING PRETTY GOOD FOR U.S. ECONOMY AND HOUSING MARKETS”

* FREDDIE MAC - ‍FORECAST MODERATING GROWTH IN U.S. HOUSING MARKET ACTIVITY THROUGH NEXT TWO YEARS​

* FREDDIE MAC-HOME SALES (6.35 MILLION), HOUSING CONSTRUCTION (1.3 MILLION STARTS), HOUSE PRICES (5.7 PERCENT INCREASE) EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY HIGHER IN JAN 2018

* FREDDIE MAC - “THERE ARE FACTORS WORTH KEEPING AN EYE ON IN 2018, NAMELY, IS ANOTHER RECESSION ON HORIZON”

* FREDDIE MAC - FACTORS ALSO WORTH KEEPING AN EYE ON IN 2018 IS HOW WILL HOUSING MARKETS RESPOND TO DECLINING HOUSING AFFORDABILITY

* FREDDIE MAC - ‍WHILE GROWTH TO REMAIN POSITIVE ,“WE DON‘T EXPECT IT TO BE STRONG ENOUGH TO GENERATE INCOME GAINS THAT KEEP PACE WITH HOUSE PRICES​”

* FREDDIE MAC - ANTICIPATE THAT SHORT-TERM RATES WILL FOLLOW FOMC POLICY ACTIONS IN 2018 AND HEAD HIGHER

* FREDDIE MAC - IF ITS ECONOMIC GROWTH AND INFLATION FORECAST HOLDS, THEN THE FOMC WILL LIKELY RAISE RATES THREE TO FOUR TIMES IN 2018

* FREDDIE MAC - UNLIKE IN 2017, LONG-TERM INTEREST RATES WILL NOT HOLD STEADY, BUT WILL ALSO HEAD HIGHER

* FREDDIE MAC-IF TAX REFORM BILL RESULTS IN HIGHER THAN EXPECTED GROWTH AND/OR INFLATION PICKED UP MORE THAN EXPECTED, MORTGAGE INTEREST RATES MAY SPIKE‍​

* FREDDIE MAC SAYS “IT DOESN’T APPEAR THAT ANOTHER RECESSION IS IMMINENT, BUT SIGNS ARE ACCUMULATING” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: