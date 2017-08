July 27 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac:

* Has obtained two new insurance policies under its Agency Credit Insurance Structure program

* ACIS 2017-4 transfers credit risk on a $10.1 billion pool of 15- to 20-year mortgages purchased between October 2016 and April 2017

* New insurance policies provide a combined maximum limit of up to approximately $431 million of losses on single-family loans