Nov 14 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC PRICES NEW $3.5 BILLION THREE-YEAR REFERENCE NOTES SECURITY

* ‍ISSUE WILL SETTLE ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15, 2017.​

* ‍PRICED ITS NEW 1.875% THREE-YEAR USD REFERENCE NOTES SECURITY DUE ON NOV. 17, 2020​

* ‍ISSUE, CUSIP NUMBER 3137EAEK1, WAS PRICED AT 99.904 TO YIELD 1.908%, 8.5 BASIS POINTS MORE THAN YIELD ON THREE-YEAR U.S. TREASURY NOTES​