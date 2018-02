BRIEF-Freddie Mac Says Q4 Comprehensive Income, Excluding Significant Items, Was $2.1 Bln

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FREDDIE MAC - QTRLY COMPREHENSIVE LOSS OF $3.3 BILLION, DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY THE $5.4 BILLION WRITE-DOWN OF THE NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET‍​

* FREDDIE MAC - FOURTH QUARTER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, EXCLUDING SIGNIFICANT ITEMS, WERE $2.1 BILLION

* FREDDIE MAC - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,501 MILLION VERSUS $3,489‍​ MILLION AT SEPT 30, 2017

* FREDDIE MAC - QTRLY NET LOSS $2.92 BILLION VERSUS NET INCOME $4.67 BILLION LAST QUARTER

* FREDDIE MAC - “NUMBER OF FIRSTTIME HOMEBUYERS WE FUNDED HIT A 10-YEAR HIGH”‍​ IN 2017

* FREDDIE MAC QTRLY SINGLE-FAMILY SERIOUS DELINQUENCY RATE OF 1.08 PERCENT, UP 8 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: