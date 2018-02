BRIEF-Freddie Mac Sees 30-YR Fixed Mortgage Rate To Avg. 4.6 Pct For 2018

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC FEBRUARY 2018 OUTLOOK

* EXPECT 30-YEAR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE TO AVERAGE 4.6 PERCENT FOR 2018, UP FROM 4.5 PERCENT IN JAN OUTLOOK

* ‍DISCUSSES STEADY INCREASE IN MORTGAGE RATES DURING FIRST 8 WEEKS OF 2018 AND EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON HOUSING INDUSTRY​

* ‍ANALYSIS CONFIRMS THAT​ DIRECT IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 WILL BE LIMITED IN TERMS OF NATIONAL HOUSE PRICES

* ‍NEW HOME SALES SHOULD PROVIDE ENOUGH GROWTH TO PUSH TOTAL HOME SALES IN U.S. MODESTLY HIGHER IN 2018​

* ‍EXISTING HOME SALES MAY STRUGGLE TO TOP THEIR BEST-IN-OVER-A-DECADE 2017 PERFORMANCE​

* ‍HOUSING CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES TO LAG DEMAND BY A WIDE MARGIN​

* ‍EXPECT TO SEE HOUSING STARTS GRIND HIGHER IN 2018​

* ‍HOUSE PRICES HAVE ALSO BEEN ACCELERATING​

* ‍WITH CONSTRUCTION RAMPING UP SLOWLY TO MEET DEMAND, HOUSE PRICES SHOULD CONTINUE TO INCREASE​

* ‍PACE OF GROWTH OF HOUSE PRICES MAY MODERATE AS HIGHER INTEREST RATES PINCH AFFORDABILITY AND TAX BILL SHIFTS BALANCE BETWEEN BUY & RENT​

* IF RISING RATES ACCOMPANIED BY A STRONG LABOR MARKET & RISING INCOMES, U.S. HOUSING MARKETS SHOULD SHOW MODEST GROWTH IN 2018 & 2019

* “AMIDST ROBUST ECONOMIC GROWTH AND PENT-UP DEMAND FOR HOUSING, WE REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE U.S. HOUSING MARKET IN 2018” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: