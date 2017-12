BRIEF-Freddie Mac's Total Mortgage Portfolio Increased At An Annualized Rate of 8.7% In November

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC - TOTAL MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO INCREASED AT AN ANNUALIZED RATE OF 8.7% IN NOVEMBER

* FREDDIE MAC - SINGLE-FAMILY REFINANCE-LOAN PURCHASE, GUARANTEE VOLUME $13.8 BILLION IN NOV

* FREDDIE MAC - TOTAL NUMBER OF SINGLE-FAMILY LOAN MODIFICATIONS WERE 3,377 IN NOVEMBER AND 41,589 FOR THE ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017

* FREDDIE MAC - SINGLE-FAMILY SERIOUSLY DELINQUENT RATE INCREASED FROM 86 BASIS POINTS IN OCTOBER TO 95 BASIS POINTS IN NOVEMBER

* FREDDIE MAC - MULTIFAMILY DELINQUENCY RATE DECREASED FROM 3 BASIS POINTS IN OCTOBER TO 2 BASIS POINTS IN NOVEMBER