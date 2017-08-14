FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Fred's appoints Heath Freeman to board of directors
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
north korea
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
India at 70
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
More than 200 killed in Sierra Leone mudslide
environment
More than 200 killed in Sierra Leone mudslide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 14, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Fred's appoints Heath Freeman to board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc

* fred’s, inc. Announces appointment of heath freeman to board of directors

* Fred's inc - ‍freeman being added to fred's board in connection with execution of an amended and restated cooperation agreement between alden and co

* Says ‍amended and restated cooperation agreement extends term of parties' agreement into 2019​

* Says ‍alden is subject to certain customary standstill and other provisions​

* Fred's inc- "christopher bodine has decided to resign from board of directors, effective august 11, 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.