BRIEF-Fred's Reports Q3 Same Store Sales Fell 0.8 Percent

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fred’s Inc:

* FRED‘S INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 SALES $493.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $499.8 MILLION

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES FELL 0.8 PERCENT

* - QTRLY LOSS EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.38

* -COMP STORE SALES IN Q3 OF 2017 INCLUDED NEGATIVE 36 BPS IMPACT AS RESULT OF SALE OF LOW PRODUCTIVE DISCONTINUED INVENTORY VERSUS Q3 OF 2016

* FRED‘S - Q3 INCLUDED CHARGES OF $0.96 PER SHARE AFTER TAX

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FRED‘S - Q3 EPS, ADJUSTED EBITDA NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY MORE AGGRESSIVE INVENTORY REDUCTION

* FRED‘S - Q3 EPS, ADJUSTED EBITDA ALSO NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS FOR HIGHER MARGIN SEASONAL MERCHANDISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: