Nov 9 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc

* Freeport-McMoRan announces redemption of two series of senior notes

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - ‍notices have been issued to redeem on December 11, 2017, $617 million aggregate principal amount of FCX and FMOG senior notes​

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - ‍FCX expects to record a gain to net income of approximately $15 million in Q4 of 2017 in connection with redemptions​