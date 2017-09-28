BRIEF-French group Danone invests in start-up baby food firm Yooji

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Danone Sa:

* Danone Manifesto Ventures announces it has become a shareholder of Yooji, the French start-up aiming to revolutionise baby food by providing frozen portion-sized organic products

* Danone says the investment is the fourth this year of its Danone Manifesto Ventures division

* Yooji products sold in more than 600 stores throughout France

* Yooji says its products are sourced from organic farms and cooked in France with 100 percent natural ingredients, without salt or additives