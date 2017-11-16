FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-French telecom sector consolidation no longer an issue for Bouygues-deputy CEO
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 16, 2017 / 7:42 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-French telecom sector consolidation no longer an issue for Bouygues-deputy CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bouygues Deputy CEO Philippe Marien tells a confrence call:

* Believes the consolidation of the French telecom market is an issue that is “behind us” now, Bouygues Tel stand-alone strategy is right one , will continue that strategy

* No decision yet on future of stake in Alstom. Bouygues currently holds 27.99 percent in Alstom.

* Says recovery measures for Colas rail activity will have no impact on jobs, will involve asset sales in freight.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
