Dec 13 (Reuters) - Frequency Electronics Inc:

* FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q2 REVENUE $9.3 MILLION VERSUS $11.5 MILLION

* - BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $21 MILLION DOWN FROM $28 MILLION AT YEAR END

* - IN CALENDAR 2018 EXPECT TO BOOK IN EXCESS OF $50 MILLION IN NEW CONTRACTS ACROSS SEVERAL SATELLITE RELATED PROGRAMS