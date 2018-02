Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care:

* SAYS FOR 2018, CO EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 8 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY‍​

* Q4 REVENUE 4.43 BILLION EUROS, YOY GROWTH 0%‍​

* SAYS TARGETS 2017 ACHIEVED‍​

* NET INCOME FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 INCREASED BY 16% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY TO EUR 394 MILLION

* NET INCOME TO INCREASE 13 TO 15% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY INCLUDING RECURRING BENEFITS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM OF 140 TO 160 MILLION EUROS IN 2018

* SAYS Q4 REVENUE GROWTH OF 8% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY