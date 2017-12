Dec 22 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co Kgaa :

* ‍FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA EXPECTS MATERIAL POSITIVE EFFECTS FROM US TAX REFORM

* US ‍TAX REFORM RESULTS IN A ONE-TIME BOOK GAIN OF AROUND 200 MLN EURO, TO BE REFLECTED IN 2017 EARNINGS AFTER TAX​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )