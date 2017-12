Dec 22 (Reuters) - Fresenius Se:

* ‍NEW US TAX LEGISLATION TRIGGERS REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES​

* US TAX REFORM ‍RESULTS IN A ONE-TIME BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 90 MILLION, TO BE REFLECTED IN FRESENIUS’ 2017 GROUP NET INCOME​

* ‍WILL REPORT FY17 RESULTS, PROVIDE FY18 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING DETAILS ON RECURRING TAX EFFECTS RESULTING FROM US TAX REFORM, ON FEB 27, 2018​