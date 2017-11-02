BRIEF-Freshii announces qtrly total revenue $4.5 million

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc
* Freshii Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Freshii Inc - Same-store sales growth for 13 week period ended September 24, 2017 was 5.1%
* Freshii Inc - Company raised same-store sales growth outlook to “approximately 5%” for fiscal 2017
* Freshii Inc - Sees system-wide sales growing to between $275 million and $285 million by end of fiscal 2019
* Freshii Inc - Starting with Q1 of 2018, company will no longer add locations opened on an enhanced openings basis to its store opening count
* Freshii Inc - Still expect to achieve between 90 and 95 net new openings in fiscal 2017
* Freshii Inc - Qtrly total revenue $4.5 million versus $4.2 million
* Freshii Inc qtrly net loss $988,000 versus income of $601,000 last year
* Q3 revenue view $4.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Freshii Inc qtrly adjusted net income $327,000 versus $893,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: