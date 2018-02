Feb 22 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc:

* FRESHII INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* FRESHII INC - SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH FOR Q4 2017 WAS 6.4%, BUILDING ON SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH OF 7.7% FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD DECEMBER 25, 2016

* FRESHII INC - COMPANY REITERATES ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: