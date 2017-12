Dec 1 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc:

* FRESHII INC - MICHAEL ALLEN HAS RESIGNED AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY

* FRESHII - ALLEN WAS REQUIRED TO TENDER HIS RESIGNATION “SOLELY AS A RESULT OF A CHANGE IN CIRCUMSTANCES RELATED TO HIS PERSONAL BUSINESS INTERESTS”

* FRESHII INC - ALLEN INTENDS TO REMAIN ENGAGED WITH FRESHII IN SOME CAPACITY GOING FORWARD