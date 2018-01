Jan 24 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc:

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 6.4 PERCENT

* SYSTEM-WIDE SALES INCREASED 42% IN Q4 2017 AS COMPARED TO Q4 2016, TO APPROXIMATELY US$37.4 MILLION

* RELEASES PRELIMINARY Q4 AND FISCAL 2017 SALES AND OPENINGS RESULTS