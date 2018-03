March 8 (Reuters) - FREY SA:

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 61.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR 2017 IS EUR 1.0 PER SHARE

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR ‍​29.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​12.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL CONTINUE TO SEIZE OPPORTUNITIES FOR EXTERNAL GROWTH

* SHOULD LAUNCH 5 NEW CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS IN 2018 Source text : bit.ly/2Hicv3U Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)