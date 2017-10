BRIEF-Frey H1 net profit group share increases to 14.9 million euros

Sept 21 (Reuters) - FREY SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 14.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​5.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DURING H2, GROUP WILL DELIVER NEARLY 52,000 SQ. METRES REPRESENTING AN INVESTMENT OF € 67 MILLION‍​

* WILL START WORKING ON PROJECTS BETWEEN H2 2017 AND END 2019 FOR DELIVERIES EXPECTED FOR PERIOD 2018-2021‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2xU4uBU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)