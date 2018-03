Feb 28 (Reuters) - FROMAGERIES BEL SA:

* FY GENERATED CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR ‍​833 MILLION VERSUS EUR 756 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE MARKEDLY VERSUS 2016‍​

* OPERATING MARGIN WAS MORE UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED IN THE SECOND HALF THAN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)