BRIEF-Frontera Energy reports qtrly ‍basic loss per share of $2.82​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp :

* Frontera announces third quarter 2017 results

* Frontera Energy - ‍Q3 production, after royalties and internal consumption, of 71,068 BOE/D was essentially flat with Q2 production of 72,370 BOE/D​

* Frontera Energy Corp - ‍Raising its guidance for 2017 operating ebitda for second time this year to $300 to $350 million​

* Frontera Energy Corp - ‍Sales increased 3% to $307.1 million in Q3 compared with $299.5 million in Q2​

* Frontera Energy - ‍guidance for 2017 exit production is unchanged at 70,000 to 75,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Frontera Energy Corp qtrly ‍basic loss per share $2.82​