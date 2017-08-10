FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Frontera Q2 basic loss per share $1.03
August 10, 2017 / 2:04 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Frontera Q2 basic loss per share $1.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp

* Frontera announces second quarter 2017 results

* Increasing 2017 operating ebitda guidance by 10% to $275 to $300 million

* Qtrly revenue totalled $299.5 million compared with $316.6 million in prior quarter

* Qtrly basic loss per share $1.03

* Qtrly net production 72,370 boe/d versus 127,951 boe/d

* Reducing 2017 capex guidance by 21% to $250 to $300 million

* Reducing 2017 production exit guidance by 12% to 70,000 boe/d to 75,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

