5 days ago
BRIEF-Frontier Communications Corp Q2 loss per share $9.21
August 1, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Frontier Communications Corp Q2 loss per share $9.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier Communications reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.31 billion

* Frontier Communications Corp qtrly consumer customer churn of 2.24%, down from 2.37% in q1 2017

* Q2 loss per share $9.21

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion

* Frontier Communications Corp qtrly ‍net loss of $662 million, principally driven by a $532 million (after tax) goodwill impairment charge​

* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow - $800 million to $900 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

