4 days ago
BRIEF-FS Investment qtrly total net realized loss of $0.06/share
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-FS Investment qtrly total net realized loss of $0.06/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - FS Investment Corp:

* Qtrly total net realized loss of $0.06 per share

* FSIC reports second quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for third quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FS Investment Corp qtrly ‍net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.23 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2016​

* FS Investment Corp qtrly ‍adjusted net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.24 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

