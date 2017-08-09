FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FS Investment qtrly total net realized loss of $0.06/share
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 10:03 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-FS Investment qtrly total net realized loss of $0.06/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - FS Investment Corp:

* Qtrly total net realized loss of $0.06 per share

* FSIC reports second quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for third quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FS Investment Corp qtrly ‍net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.23 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2016​

* FS Investment Corp qtrly ‍adjusted net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.24 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.