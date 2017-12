Dec 11 (Reuters) - FS Investments:

* FS INVESTMENTS AND EIG GLOBAL ENERGY PARTNERS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP TO MANAGE $4 BILLION FS ENERGY AND POWER FUND

* SAYS UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL, FS INVESTMENTS AND EIG WILL PROVIDE INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES TO FSEP

* EIG FILED APPLICATION FOR NEW EXEMPTIVE RELIEF ORDER TO ALLOW FSEP TO CO-INVEST WITH EIG'S OTHER FUNDS