BRIEF-FS Investments, KKR To Form Middle Market Alternative Lending Platform

Dec 11 (Reuters) - FS Investments:

* FS INVESTMENTS AND KKR PARTNERING TO FORM PREMIER $18 BILLION MIDDLE MARKET ALTERNATIVE LENDING PLATFORM

* CO, GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS TO CONCLUDE RELATIONSHIP WITH RESPECT TO ALL OF CO‘S SPONSORED FUNDS SUB-ADVISED BY GSO

* AS PER AGREEMENT, FS INVESTMENTS & KKR WILL SEEK STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL FOR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE CERTAIN INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES

* KKR TO PROVIDE NON-ADVISORY SERVICES TO CO UNTIL STOCKHOLDER APPROVALS FOR NEW INVESTMENT ADVISORY AGREEMENTS OBTAINED

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS/TRUSTEES APPROVED NEW INVESTMENT ADVISORY AGREEMENTS FOR EACH FSIC FUND,CCT, EACH FUND TO SEEK STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL

* FSIC FUNDS WILL BE ABLE TO CO-INVEST WITH KKR'S OTHER FUNDS AND ACCOUNTS