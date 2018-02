Feb 9 (Reuters) - Fsa Group Ltd:

* HY NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE $6.9 MILLION, DOWN 5 PERCENT

* DIRECTORS DECLARED INTERIM FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND OF 3.00 CENTS PER SHARE‍​

* HY TOTAL GROUP OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $36.8 MILLION, UP 10 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: