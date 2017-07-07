FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-FTI Consulting says during Q2 ended June 30, continued to evaluate components of its workforce and related expenses
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 7, 2017 / 11:54 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-FTI Consulting says during Q2 ended June 30, continued to evaluate components of its workforce and related expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - FTI Consulting Inc

* FTI Consulting - During Q2 ended June 30, 2017, continued to evaluate components of its workforce and related expenses

* FTI Consulting Inc - Estimates that termination costs associated with the personnel reductions will be approximately $16.0 million

* FTI Consulting Inc - Process resulted in company terminating approximately 4% of company's more than 4,700 employees

* FTI Consulting Inc - Combined pre-tax income charge related to actions of about $18.0 million will be recorded in Q2 , all of which is estimated to be cash Source text: [bit.ly/2tTmV6H] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.