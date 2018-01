Jan 23 (Reuters) - FTS International Inc:

* FTS INTERNATIONAL INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 15.15 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $15.00 AND $18.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* FTS INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS INTENDS TO USE IPO PROCEEDS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, INCLUDING REPAYING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER 2020 NOTES OR TERM LOAN Source text : (bit.ly/2GanZab) Further company coverage: