Dec 22 (Reuters) - Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS FUBON LIFE INSURANCE TO INVEST 144 BILLION WON ($133.62 million) IN HYUNDAI LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD IN SOUTH KOREA

* SAYS FUBON LIFE INSURANCE TO BUY 28.79 MILLION NEW SHARES IN HYUNDAI LIFE INSURANCE AT 5,000 WON/SHARE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BkDoBZ ($1 = 1,077.6700 won)