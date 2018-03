BRIEF-Fuel Tech Inc Says CFO David Collins Resigned For Health Reasons ‍​

March 2 (Reuters) - Fuel Tech Inc:

* FUEL TECH INC SAYS ON MARCH 1, 2018 DAVID S. COLLINS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS SVP, TREASURER AND CFO OF CO FOR HEALTH REASONS - SEC FILING ‍​

* FUEL TECH INC SAYS COLLINS WILL CONTINUE WITH THE COMPANY IN A PART-TIME CAPACITY IN THE ROLE OF SENIOR FINANCIAL ADVISOR. ‍​

* FUEL TECH SAYS ON FEB 26, APPOINTED JAMES M. PACH AS VP, TREASURER AND CONTROLLER, IN WHICH CAPACITY PACH WILL SERVE AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2HXffoy) Further company coverage: