BRIEF-Fuel Tech Q2 loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations
August 14, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fuel Tech Q2 loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fuel Tech Inc:

* Fuel Tech reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $9.7 million versus $15.2 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees approximate 50% increase in revenues in 2H 2017 from $18.2 million reported in 1H 2017

* Fuel Tech Inc - capital projects backlog rose to $21.4 million at June 30, 2017, a $13.4 million increase from December 31, 2016

* Sees a significantly narrowed operating loss in 2H 2017 when compared to an operating loss of $7.4 million in 1H 2017

* Fuel Tech Inc - 2H 2017 target slightly positive adjusted ebitda, as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.1 million in 1H 2017

* Fuel Tech - “2H 2017 will benefit from higher revenue, a continuing decline in corporate costs, and elimination of losses associated with fuel conversion”

* Says in H2 2017, co expects cash balances will remain stable to slightly higher from June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

