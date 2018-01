Jan 11 (Reuters) - Fuelcell Energy Inc:

* FUELCELL ENERGY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE $47.9 MILLION VERSUS $24.5 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $25.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* - ‍PRODUCT SALES TOTALED $39.9 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED TO $8.4 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016​

* - ‍CO HAD A CONTRACT BACKLOG TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $554.2 MILLION AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $432.3 MILLION AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: