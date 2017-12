Dec 8 (Reuters) - Fuji Co Ltd

* Says it receives notice from Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., confirming subscription of 381,000 new shares for 888.2 million yen in total (2,331.16 yen per share) via private placement

* Subscription date on Dec. 11 and payment date on Dec. 12

* Proceeds will be used for equipment fund

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gG32vJ

