Dec 22 (Reuters) - Fuji Kiko Co Ltd :

* Says Jtekt Corp, which obtains 95.01 percent stake in co via ToB, launched another offer for the remaining shares of co, with acquisition price of 740 yen, on Jan. 26, 2018

* Says the company expected to be delisted from TSE first section on Jan. 23, 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Zn3iQ5

