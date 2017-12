Dec 19(Reuters) - Fujian Aonong Biological Technology Group Incorporation Ltd

* Says it set up a JV in Nong‘an County, Changchun City, with partner, with registered capital of 20 million yuan

* Says the JV is mainly engaged in pig breeding, sales and technical services, and crop related business

* Says it is holding 70 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/M8We9H

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)