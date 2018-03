March 7 (Reuters) - Fujian Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS ‍SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OF AROUND 380 % IN ITS PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 100 % IN RENTAL INCOME FROM PROPERTIES IN HONG KONG FOR DEC 2017