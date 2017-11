Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fujian Start Group Co Ltd :

* Says it revised plan on acquisition of internet technology firm

* In the new plan, co will use 29.4 million yuan to buy 4 percent stake in the internet technology firm, by cash

* In the former plan, co aimed to buy 100 percent stake in the internet technology firm

