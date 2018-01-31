BRIEF-Fujitsu to sell stake in unit FCNT and JEMS

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd

* Says it will set up a new company(JEMS) in February, to take over portable terminal manufacture business from unit FUJITSU PERIPHERALS LIMITED (FPE)

* Says unit FUJITSU CONNECTED TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED(FCNT) will take over operation of SNS business for senior

* Says it will sell stake in unit(FCNT) and new company JEMS to a company, which will be established by Polaris Capital Group Co Ltd, effective March 30

