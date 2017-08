Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fuling Global Inc

* Fuling Global Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue rose 24.2 percent to $30.5 million

* Fuling Global Inc qtrly ‍sales volume increased by 1,476 tons, or 13.8%, to 12,185 tons for Q2 of 2017 from 10,709 tons for same period of last year​