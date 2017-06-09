FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fuller Smith & Turner says full-year revenue up 12 pct
June 9, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fuller Smith & Turner says full-year revenue up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Fuller Smith & Turner Plc:

* Fy pretax profit 39.9 million stg versus 39.2 million stg year ago

* Fy revenue rose 12 percent to 392 million stg

* Final dividend 11.55 pence per share

* Total dividend up 5 percent to 18.8 penceper share

* Fy statutory profit before tax of £39.9 million (2016: £39.2 million)

* Total annual dividend up 5 pct to 18.80p (2016: 17.90p)

* Fy net debt to ebitda 2.9 times (2016: 3.0 times)

* Fy total beer and cider volumes down 2 pct, but operating profits in fuller's beer company rose 5 pct

* Managed pubs and hotels like for like sales up by 6.6 pct in first nine weeks

* Tenanted inns like for like profits for first nine weeks up 5 pct

* Total beer and cider volumes up 7 pct in first nine weeks

* Fuller smith & turner says impending cost pressures including business rates, apprenticeship levy, rising national living wage, recruitment pressures due to uk's departure from european union

* "there are a number of headwinds that will have a significant financial impact on both fuller's and industry as a whole"

* "we are cautious and realistic about future" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

