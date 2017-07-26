FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says co and fund entered into share purchase agreement
July 26, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says co and fund entered into share purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Fullshare Holdings Ltd:

* Company & fund entered into share purchase agreement

* Fund has agreed to purchase entire issued share capital of BVI SPV together with assignment of fullshare-five seasons shareholder loan from co to fund

* Deal at an aggregate consideration of S$108.7 million

* Expected that group will not recognize any gain or loss in its consolidated income statements from disposal

* Proceeds from disposal will be used as equity contribution to fund to assist with acquisition of share capital of target co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

